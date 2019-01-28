Woman stabbed in targeted Newmarket attack

Police news (6818595)

A woman was stabbed in a targeted attack in Newmarket last night.

At about 11.20 two men approached the victim in George Lambton Avenue and stabbed her.

The woman, in her late 20s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with none life threatening injuries.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who may have seen the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting incident reference 37/5364/19.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form."