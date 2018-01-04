Woman held at knife point as man tries to rob her in Newmarket

A 21-year-old woman was threatened with a knife in Newmarket yesterday by a man who tried to rob her.

The incident happened in Valley Way between 6am and 6.09am as the woman was walking to work. The lone woman was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her and turned her around to face him.

Holding a knife to the right eye of the victim the man, who spoke with an eastern European accent, demanded that she hand over money. After telling him she didn't have anything, he continued to make demands.

He then put the knife to the victim's stomach, penetrating her clothing and scratching her skin, and told her not to contact the police. The man then ran off along Valley Way in the direction of Rowley Drive.

No property was taken from the victim.

The man was described as between 5ft 5 inches and 5ft 7 inches tall, of medium build. He was wearing a dark top with his hood and a bandanna covering his face.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity on Valley Way at about 6am on January 3, or anyone who was in the area of Valley Way, Windsor Road or Manderston Road between 5.45 and 6.15 that morning. Police are also appealing for any dashcam footage from any vehicles in the area

Anyone who has information should phone Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/493/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.