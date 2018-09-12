Newmarket Journal

Home   News   Article

Woman forced to hand over handbag in Newmarket robbery

By Dan Barker
- dan.barker@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:21, 12 September 2018
 | Updated: 16:22, 12 September 2018
The incident happened at about 2am on Friday
The incident happened at about 2am on Friday

A woman was forced to hand over her handbag in a Newmarket street after a man threatened her in the early hours of Friday.

At about 2am the 44 year old was walking in Rowley Drive after leaving a High Street pub when a man grabbed her and threatened her with a weapon, although it was not clear what it was.

He demanded that she handed over her mobile phone and handbag - which she did - and he then fled.

The wowman suffered minor injuries to her cheek, chin and finger but was otherwise unhurt.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses. A force spokesman said: "Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or who saw any suspicious activity at the time should contact Bury St Edmunds CID 101, quoting crime reference 37/51293/18.

"Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form."

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE