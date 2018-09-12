Woman forced to hand over handbag in Newmarket robbery

The incident happened at about 2am on Friday

A woman was forced to hand over her handbag in a Newmarket street after a man threatened her in the early hours of Friday.

At about 2am the 44 year old was walking in Rowley Drive after leaving a High Street pub when a man grabbed her and threatened her with a weapon, although it was not clear what it was.

He demanded that she handed over her mobile phone and handbag - which she did - and he then fled.

The wowman suffered minor injuries to her cheek, chin and finger but was otherwise unhurt.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses. A force spokesman said: "Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or who saw any suspicious activity at the time should contact Bury St Edmunds CID 101, quoting crime reference 37/51293/18.

"Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form."