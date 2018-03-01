Woman charged with causing death of man killed in colision

A woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after crashing into a man last year.

Forty-year-old Chris Clements, of Beech Croft in Brinkley, near Newmarket, was killed after being hit by a car as he traveled along the B1052 in his wheelchair on January 4 last year.

The father-of-three was taken to Addenbroke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died the following morning.

Hayley Sterna, 50, of Breafield, Sommersham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates Court on March 20.