Woman carried out of Newmarket High Street restaurant by emergency services

Police and ambulance crews in Newmarket's High Street (5031018)

A woman appeared to be fighting for her life as she was brought out of a Newmarket restaurant by paramedics.

The woman was taken out of the Khobkhun Thai restaurant, High Street, with ambulance crews trying to resuscitate her at about 2.50pm. Ten minutes later the ambulance left towards Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. She was in a critical condition.

Ambulances were called to the High Street restaurant at at 2.12pm to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest, with police dispatched to the scene at 2.23pm.

An air ambulance landed in the Jockey Club grounds, but the woman was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

One eyewitness said: "I just heard the air ambiance in the park and thought we would have a look. There was the two ambulances and a police van. Then the other two ambulances and another police car turned up."

Another said she saw a woman taken out of the spa 'on a spinal board'.