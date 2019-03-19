Memorial Hall, Newmarket (7201383)

An exciting prize awaits the winner of a competition which has been launched by Newmarket Town Council.

Youngsters under 16 have been invited to submit a piece of written work with the title ‘What community means to me’ before the closing date of March 31.

The winner will be invited to officially open the newly modernised Memorial Gardens by cutting a ribbon alongside MP Matt Hancock at 4pm on Friday April 5.

He or she will also receive four special hospitality tickets, donated anonymously, to the Disney on Ice show at the O2 Arena in December.

Memorial hall gardens, as seen from the sky earlier this year

The winner and five runners-up will also be invited to join the gardens’ project team for afternoon tea on opening day.

Entries can be in the form of prose pieces of up to 500 words, with shorter entries and poems also welcome. They can be fictional, creative or anecdotal and must be submitted by hand to the Town Council’s offices at the Memorial Hall or by email to tcm@newmarket.gov.uk before the deadline. The winner will be announced on the council’s website on April 4.

Everyone is welcome to attend the opening of the new-look gardens.