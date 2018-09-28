Where Macmillan coffee mornings are being held in Newmarket and surrounding villages

Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning logo..Hi-res logo.. (4469158)

Kettles will be boiling and coffee cups rattling as the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Care gets under way again today.

Started in 1990, the event has grown year by year, and has raised more than £200 million to provide care and support for cancer patients and their families.

In Newmarket this year there are events at Barclays Bank from 9.30am-noon, Newmarket Academy during morning break between 10.50 and 11.10am and from 9am onwards at Goldings High Street shop. The Bedford Lodge Hotel, in Bury Road, will serve up from 8am to noon and there will be a cuppa on offer in the Guineas centre, in the area outside the library from noon until 2pm.

In Burwell, Pocock and Shaw estate agents and Vernon Smith Carpets are getting together at the latter’s High Street office from 10am to noon while up the road in Swaffham Bulbeck, Ruth Scovil will open her home at The Oaks, Manor Farm, for the 25th year running from 10.30am until noon.

Wickhambrook WI Hall will be open from 9am, at West Row village hall, coffee and cake will be served from 10am-2pm and on Saturday Freckenham Farmers’ Market will combine with a coffee morning and tombola from 10am to noon.

Picture special in next week’s Journal, out Thursday