West Suffolk waste depot costs soar by £589k

Council tax payers will have to contribute an extra £589,000 towards the building of a new centralised waste depot.

Forest Heath councillors agreed to give the extra cash to the project when they met on Wednesday pushing the Mildenhall-based authority’s contribution towards the £32 million West Suffolk centre up to just over £4 million.

St Edmundsbury borough councillors had already voted in favour of providing £13.75m towards the project with Suffolk County Council funding the remainder.

Work on the new depot which will be in Hollow Road in Bury St Edmunds, and will replace existing facilities, is to start in May next year with it set to become operational in August 2019.

Forest Heath councillors were told it had been designed to meet the 22 per cent growth in housing the two councils were expecting over the next 20 years and to reduce the costs of providing waste, recycling and street cleaning services across the two councils’ areas.

The increased project bill has been blamed on delays, extra land and foundation costs, walls, drainage, sprinklers design, CCTV and security, and additional fees.