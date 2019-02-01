West Suffolk House. (6914307)

People on the social housing waiting list could lose their place if they do not re-register by the end of the month.

From today people in Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury have to re-register to carry on bidding on properties after April 1.

The partner authorities have emailed all 2,500 people on their housing lists to tell them about the changes, which come into effect from Spring.

At a joint performance and audit scrutiny committee last night Cllr Sarah Broughton said she was concerned some people might not get the email notification about the changes.

But Davina Howes, head of families and communities at the authorities, said only 30 emails were undelivered and letters were been sent out.

And she told councillors the number on the list might go down, but that would be because their 'housing situation has changed'.

"We are doing all we can to make sure people are re-registered," she said.

Councils across the Cambridge sub-region, including Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury, are changing the IT provider they used for their choice-based letting scheme, Home-Link, because the current contract is coming to an end and the data already held cannot be transferred.

After the meeting Cllr Sara Mildmay-White, cabinet member for housing at the councils, warned if people register after February 28 their application may not be processed in time.

“If people want to ensure that they are able to continue viewing and bidding on properties from 1 April without any delay or disruption, then they need to act now," she said.

"If they re-register in February, we can process their application in time ready for the April 1 switchover. Of course they can still register after the end of this month but we won’t be able to guarantee that their application will have been dealt with in time for April 1 meaning they may experience a gap in being able to view and bid on properties.”

The change will not alter how priority for housing is decided and the Home-Link scheme will continue. Banding will only move up or down if there is a change in an applicant's circumstances.

If you need to re-register you should go to home-link.org.uk.