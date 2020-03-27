West Suffolk Council suspends brown bin collection service

A council is suspending its brown bin garden waste collection to allow redeployment of crews for essential collections to carry on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The subscription year will be extended by the period of the suspension by West Suffolk Council, however long that is, to compensate subscribers.

All residents are asked to keep garden waste out of their black bin either by storing in their garden for the time being or by home composting.

Brown bin collections are being suspended across the Newmarket area

The bulky waste collection service will also be suspended until further notice.

Grass cutting and street cleaning will be scaled back while ensuring public safety and while emergency tree work will take place routine scheduled work is being suspended.

Council leadersJohn Griffiths, said: "The council is making sure that we can continue to deliver the essential services our communities and businesses need as well as the new measures government has asked councils to provide. This includes following advice and instructions from health bodies and the government to care for the vulnerable and support our businesses.

"We are implementing plans already in place for such eventualities including, as now, redeploying staff to where they are most needed. We are also responding to the serious impact COVID-19 is having on individuals, communities, and our businesses, with further measures to help ease the burdens they are facing."

