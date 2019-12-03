West Suffolk bin collection changes over Christmas and New Year

West Suffolk residents will be receiving a leaflet over the next two weeks telling them when their bins will be emptied over Christmas and the New Year.

The leaflet will be placed under black bin lids to highlight early collections for those due on December 23, 24 and 25 December (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday).

Collections on December 26 and 27 (Thursday and Friday) will be one day late.

Bin collections will be changing over Christmas (23243071)

The following week's December 30 and 31 collections (Monday and Tuesday) will be unchanged, while those due on January 1, 2 and 3 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) will be one day late.

The leaflet can be recycled in the blue bin when it is no longer needed.

Advice on managing waste and recycling over the festive season is included in the leaflet and on the West Suffolk Council website.

Natural Christmas trees can be cut up and put into garden waste bins, or taken to Household Waste Recycling Centres.

St Nicholas Hospice is running a collection scheme.

Household Waste Recycling Centres are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, but are open 9am to 4pm every day except Wednesday. Find your nearest HWRC here.

Residents are being asked to make sure glass does not find its way into blue or black bins, and is recycled at a local bottle bank.

They can check your nearest bottle bank here and report any full bottle bank on 01842 820804.

Read more MildenhallNewmarket