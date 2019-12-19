West End star Alfie Boe to make Newmarket Nights debut in August

West End star Alfie Boe will be making his Newmarket Nights debut in August.

Since his music career exploded nearly 20 years ago he has racked up multiple number one albums as well as performing at some of the worlds greatest classic venues and appeared in the West End and Broadway.

Today is was announced he will be at the July Course on August 14, performing some of his favourite songs and most well known West End hits.

Alfie Boe (24688140)

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "'We're very excited to be welcoming Alfie Boe to the July Course on Friday 14th August.

"Alfie Boe has one of the most recognisable voices in musical theatre and we can't wait to see him bring the magic of the West End to Newmarket."

Tickets are on sale now at thejockeyclublive.co.uk. Prices start from £30.24.