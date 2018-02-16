Welfare concerns at Exning care home with no reliable central heating

Concerns have been raised by relatives and residents about the welfare of elderly people at an Exning care home who have had no reliable central heating in their flats since before Christmas.

One resident, who did nor wish to be named, contacted the Journal on two occasions and said his flat was without any heating for a period before Christmas. The situation had not improved well into the New Year when, he said, several elderly and vulnerable residents had been denied the opportunity to take a bath either because there was no hot water or the bathroom heating did not work.

He claimed that another resident was discharged from hospital only to come home to a freezing cold flat.

“We have been promised many times that this situation will soon be resolved,” said the resident, who believed the heating system at Exning Court had been a recurring problem since the home was opened more than 10 years ago.

“It really is about time that someone took this matter seriously and found a way to make our heating function reliably,” he added.

“I have been using electric heaters ever since I moved in 10 years ago. The bathroom radiator has only worked sporadically during that time, for the last few months it has been warm only on a few occasions.”

This week he said: “There are contractors in the building working methodically through all of our flats installing radiators to replace the underfloor heating system. My understanding is that in the flats where this work has been completed things have improved. I presently have no idea when my flat will be done.”

Relatives of another resident said that plug-in radiators had been issued but were not sufficient to warm the flats during the coldest months of the year.

“We are genuinely concerned about the well-being of all residents,” she said. “This is sheltered accommodation and most of the residents are elderly and have health issues which are likely to be exacerbated by being exposed to ineffective heating all day and night for this unacceptable length of time.”

Despite complaints to the manager at Exning Court and numerous calls to the office of the home’s owners Sanctuary Housing, in Worcestershire, the relative said she had been unable to ascertain a date when repair work would be carried out.

“This is just not acceptable,” she said.

Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, operations director for Sanctuary Supported Living, said: “We apologise to residents for the intermittent problems there have been with the heating and hot water supply at the scheme. To resolve the issues, a full upgrade of the heating system, including new radiators in each flat, started in late January.

“We wrote to residents and held a meeting at the scheme to update them about our plans.

“Portable electric heaters are also available for residents to use if their heating is affected during the improvement work and while Exning Court is designed for independent living, we are proactively checking on residents regularly.”