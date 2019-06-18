Teenagers climbed across roofs near Newmarket's High Street today (12587601)

Teenagers were seen climbing across pitched roofs of buildings close to Newmarket's High Street today.

At about 4pm the group of four youths ran across roofs in the town centre, jumping between different buildings.

Onlookers saw one of the boys somersault across the roofs before the group ran off after about five minutes.

It is the second time teenagers have been spotted on the roof, with a group seen sitting on the roof last month.

Suffolk Police have been notified.