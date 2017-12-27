Warning of ice across East Anglia after rain and snow clears

The Met Office has warned that today’s heavy rain and snow will not clear East Anglia until mid afternoon and will be followed by widespread ice.

There are currently three yellow ‘be aware’ weather warnings in force for East Anglia. Most of Suffolk and Norfolk are covered by a warning of rain and snow, which has been in force since 6pm last night.

Met Office weather warnings for East Anglia

Part of Norfolk is also covered by a warning of heavy rain alone this afternoon.

But the whole region is covered by a warning of ice from 4pm this afternoon until 11am tomorrow.

The ice warning says: “Earlier rain, sleet and snow across eastern England will clear late on Wednesday afternoon with icy patches expected to readily develop through the evening on untreated surfaces.

“Icy patches are expected to develop on Wednesday night and Thursday morning on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For road conditions see www.trafficengland.com

For train services go to www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

Flood alerts are currently in force for river systems in east Suffolk and in the area between New Buckenham and Sheringham in Norfolk. See https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk