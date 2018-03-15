Ward reviews could mean two fewer district councillors for Newmarket.

Newmarket could have two fewer district councillors if plans published by a council are given the go-ahead.

Under proposals submitted by Forest Heath District Council, the town would be split up into either six wards or three wards with two councillors each.

Currently, Newmarket has eight district councillors. Mildenhall will continue to have three.

The plans are part of a ward review across West Suffolk as Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council prepare to merge, which is likely to be approved by parliament later this month.

Across the two councils there are 72 representatives, but West Suffolk is proposing to reduce this number by 11 per cent, to 64.

Voters are being encouraged to have their say on the proposals put forwards, with a consultation ongoing until March 28.

Cllr Ruth Bowman, vice-chairman of the Future Governance Steering Group, said: “One of the things we thought was crucial in creating this new council was that there should continue to be good accountability across West Suffolk.”

To view the plans, visit westsuffolk.gov.uk/wardoptions