Voting starts (9580533)

A Conservative cabinet member who spearheaded the Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury council merger has lost her seat to an independent.

Ruth Bowman has lost the MIldenhall Queensway seat to independent Andrew Neal.

At the count, Mrs Bowman said the party was seeing the national picture reflected at the local level.

She added it was 'a shame' to lose her seat but she expected the district wide make up of the council to remain roughly the same.

And cabinet member David Bowman, who represented Mildenhall Kingsway and Market, will also not return to the council after losing out to independent Ian Shipp.

Across England the Conservatives and Labour has faced a backlash with smaller parties and independent candidates picking up seats.

Retaining his Kentford and Moulton ward, but this time as a West Suffolk Independent rather than for UKIP, Rodger Dicker said: "I'm very happy the 14 years I have represented the ward they know how hard I work for them and will continue to.

He said the villages of West Suffolk have to have got to be well represented in the new, larger council to have their voices heard.

Turnout across West Suffolk was 31.8 per cent.

Elected: