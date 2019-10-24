Vote day for vacant seat on Newmarket Town Council

Voters go to the poll today to choose a new town councillor for Newmarket’s Scaltback ward.

West Suffolk district councillor Robert Nobbs is standing for the Conservatives and Ian Kirk is standing as an independent.

The by-election follows the resignation of Conservative councillor Kirstin Lindsay who stood down in August. It was called after more than 10 people demanded a ballot.

Polling stations in the ward will be open between 7am and 10pm. Check your polling card for your assigned station.

The result could threaten the Conservatives’ control of the council now at risk following the resignation of two of their councillors.

Emma Cook, who was elected back in May to represent the Studlands ward, resigned in September but that vacancy will be filled by co-option as the council did not receive the 10 or more signatures needed to force a vote.

It means Newmarket’s sitting councillors will be able to choose a new member to represent the ward from any potential councillors who put their names forward for consideration.