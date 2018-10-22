Volunteers set to Make Lunch in Newmarket as part of scheme to help struggling families

Make Lunch will launch on Wednesday and will serve food from its Studlands Park unit

A project aimed at providing a hot meal for children whose families might struggle without a free school lunch during the half-term holiday is gearing up for its launch on Wednesday.

Make Lunch is the idea of the Newmarket Community Church and volunteers will be preparing and serving lunch at its base in Unit 11 on Studlands Park on Wednesday.

The venture is aimed at primary school pupils, who have registered for the scheme, but parents and siblings are welcome. Hughes Electrical of Newmarket has donated a fridge freezer to help with the project.

For details call 01638 662667.