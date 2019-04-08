Newmarket MS Society driver appeal (8205514)

The Newmarket branch of a national charity is appealing for volunteers to offer a few hours once a month to drive its ambulance.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society runs weekly exercise classes at Newmarket Leisure Centre and provides a door-to-door service with its own ambulance for people taking part.

Long-time driver Barry Ashby is stepping down and organisers hope to replace him with a rota which would cover every Wednesday from 1pm to 5pm.

Committee member Selina Boyce said that if a few people could share the role it should not be ‘too onerous’.

“If the ambulance can’t go one week, it’s a shame but it’s not the end of the world,” said Mrs Boyce. “But people end up feeling that they’re letting people down and we don’t want them to. If we have three or four people on a rota it would be much better all round,” she added.

The exercise class, formed more than 10 years ago when the NHS ceased providing routine physiotherapy for MS patients, offers both health and social benefits to participants and a break for people caring for them.

Prospective volunteers can call Selina Boyce on 07769712091 or Coral Pritchard-Gordon on 07703207068.