Newmarket Town Council is looking for a community army of volunteers to help keep the recently opened memorial hall gardens play area looking pristine.

Councillors meeting on Tuesday admitted they had under-estimated just how popular the refurbished gardens were going to be with town families and are already looking at what additional measure they can put in place to maintain the popular park.

Cllr Amy Starkey, who together with Cllr Philippa Winter and Cllr Robert Nobbs, were the driving force behind the refurbishment project, said: “This is a call to the community to say could we have some volunteers to help with some simple tasks like raking, watering and litter collecting and bin emptying. We want to send out the message that we need our community’s help to keep the gardens as they are now.”

Cllr Nobbs, Cllr Winter and Cllr James Lay, have been working in the gardens tidying up after they have been closed for the day and the council intends to advertise for a caretaker. Anyone who can help should call the council on 01638 667227.