Villagers in shock after Lidgate explosion kills two people

Emergency crews at scene of suspected gas explosion in Lidgate (9901787)

Residents have spoken of their shock after two people died in a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate yesterday.

Emergency services were called just after midday to reports of 'multiple explosions' at the secluded bungalow in The Street.

It is understood locally that two women - a mother and her adult daughter - lived in the property.

One resident, who did not want to named, said he was 'really shocked' to hear what had happened.

Lidgate fire. (9901793)

"I wasn't at home at the time but a few people who heard the explosion told me that it shook their windows," he said.

"It is quite a big house so it must have taken some force to do that sort of damage."

Another resident, who has lived on The Street since 2006 and who also did not want to be named, said: "It's shocking. I came back and my husband told me there had been an explosion but it was all quiet so you wouldn't have known really.

"It's quite surreal and because you can't see it from the road, it doesn't feel like it has happened."

She added: "It is very sad and at the end of the day two people have died. You wouldn't wish that on anyone.

"I'm in two minds whether to leave flowers or to wait until it has all quietened down. But it doesn't seem right not to. I think it should be marked in some way that two people have lost their lives."

Madeleine Taylor, who moved to the village last summer, said that the incident had also made her think about possible hazards within her own home.

"It's just awful. It's really scary because it just shows you that you never know," she said.

Emergency crews at scene of suspected gas explosion in Lidgate (9901469)

"I've already said to my husband that we need to get carbon monoxide alarms. It just makes you aware that you should start thinking about your fuel and how you use it."

Police remain at the scene but said it could be 'a number of days' before formal identification can take place.

A police spokesman said the building suffered 'significant damage and structural work needs to be undertaken to make it safe to enter'.

He added: "Once this has been completed the process of search and recovery will commence and police and fire investigators will work to establish the cause of the explosions.

"The deaths remain unexplained, but at this time police do not believe that there is any third-party involvement.

Emergency crews at scene of suspected gas explosion in Lidgate (9901466)

"There is no threat to the wider public and utility companies have attended the area to ensure the safety of local residents."

A spokesman for Cadent said the property involved 'was not connected to the gas mains network'.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 122 of May 7.