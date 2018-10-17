Villagers campaign for safe school path backed by West Suffolk's MP

Newmarket Journal August 2013.Moulton Bridge dried up. (4848224)

MP Matt Hancock has thrown his weight behind Moulton villagers campaigning for a safe path so children can walk to school.

Some 500 residents from the village and from neighbouring Kentford have signed a petition supporting an initiative from Moulton Parish Council to provide a safe a pedestrian/cycle link between Moulton Primary School and Kentford, with an onward route to Kennett railway station.

Both Moulton and Kentford parish councils have been campaigning for some years to get a safe, walkable route between the two villages. The main reason for this is to allow parents and children to walk from Kentford to Moulton school as the verge along the B1085 between the villages has been assessed as ‘not safe for an accompanied school age child’ by Suffolk County Council.

“Our first aim was to implement a 30mph limit along the B1085 between the two villages,” said Bill Rampling, chairman of Moulton Parish Council.

“For some years this did not have the backing of the county council. With the support of over 500 residents who have signed our petition, we now have to persuade the highways authority that a speed limit must be put in place before our plans for a walkable route can be progressed.”

Matthew Hancock - UK Parliament official portraits 2017. (4847737)

He said the village’s county councillor, Robin Millar, had agreed to finance the administrative costs for the extension of the speed limit out of his locality budget.

Campaigners have been told the county authority has no money available to finance the footpath but Cllr Rampling said: “Matt Hancock is very supportive of our plans and may be able to direct us to sources of central government money.

“Both parishes would be willing to form self-help working parties to tackle any of the work that is thought appropriate.

“We understand this proposal will not be achieved quickly but it is a project that will benefit both communities for generations to come.”

The council has submitted its own plan to the county council suggesting how a safe route could be developed in three sections and Mr Hancock will be visiting Moulton tomorrow to meet campaigners and hear more about their proposal.