Village plan for Kennett goes on show today

An exhibition outlining the draft plans for a new 500-home garden village development in Kennett will be on display today between 4pm and 8pm.

It will be at the Kennett and Kentford village hall and will be an opportunity for residents to view and comment before the masterplan is finalised and submitted for outline planning consent later this year.

The proposed development is on a 40-hectare site, on land adjacent to Station Road and to the north of Kennett Station, that has been allocated in the East Cambridgeshire Local Plan.

As well as homes it will also include a new village school for the Staploe Education Trust, retail facilities and community office and a three acre village green. An enterprise park for local employment and a new car park facility for the station are also part of the proposal.

Developers have promised that a proportion of the new homes would be genuinely affordable Community Land Trust homes for people living and/or working in the parish.

Members of Kennett Community Land Trust (CLT) have voted to support the plans but the Kennett Action Group has opposed the development and claimed the CLT did not represent Kennett residents, 156 of whom have signed a petition against the development and any involvement of the CLT in the matter.