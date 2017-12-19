Urn abandoned in Newmarket's Tesco car park

An urn was left abandoned in a Newmarket car park, with a concerned shopper finding it as she returned her trolley.

Tesco shopper Ludy Greenwood found the memorial next to a trolley bay at around 8:30am on Monday.

“It’s really odd when you think about it. I was just putting my trolley away when I found it” said Ludy.

The metallic black and gold urn was inscribed with “my love, my life, my wife”. The golden top had 19 holes for flowers and a dented side.

“It was so eerie I just left it. But have been thinking about it ever since,” she said. “It’s just really strange.”

The container has not been handed into the Willie Snaith Road superstore and its current location is unknown.