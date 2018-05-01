Updated: Man with bat sought after cars damaged in Lakenheath

Police are trying to trace a man seen in the street with a bat after a spate of vandalism to vehicles in Lakenheath early on Monday.

Suffolk Police say windows were smashed on ‘multiple vehicles’ in Eriswell Drive, including a Chrysler, Ford Transit van, Ford Focus, Lexus and a BMW.

The front nearside passenger window was smashed on a Nissan Qashqai, parked on the driveway of a property in Victoriana Row, where a Ford Focus also had its windscreen damaged, a Toyota had a rear window broken and a Honda CR-V was damaged.

A suspect smashed a window of a van that was parked in High Street.

The rear windscreen of Seat Altea was smashed while it was parked on a driveway in North Road and a window of Jeep Cherokee in Back Street was broken.

A Volvo was also damaged in Undley on the same day.

The man was seen walking along Eriswell Drive at about 12.30am carrying what was thought to be a baseball bat. He was wearing a black coat with the hood up.

If you have any information about these crimes or the person involved call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/23195/18 or use report it online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something