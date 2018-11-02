Asda Newmarket in Oaks Retail Park, Oaks Drive (3681610)

Supermarket giant Asda will close its Newmarket branch after a two month consultation into the store's future.

About half of the 39 staff are to face redundancy, with the others to be redeployed to other stores in the area.

The Leeds-based company opened its Oaks Drive store in 2011, but had continuously underperformed despite strong opening sales.

In August the supermarket began a consultation into the future of the store as it approached the end of its lease in December.

Anthony Hemmerdinger, senior vice president of operations, said it was a 'tough market'.

"Following a consultation process we've made the difficult decision to close the store.

"We expect approximately half of our colleagues to be redeployed to other Asda stores in the area and we will continue to work closely with the remaining colleagues and discuss alternate opportunities."

Keith Dixon, GMB regional organiser, said: "During the consultation period it was clear that the reduction in sales has resulted in the store no longer being viable.

"Despite looking at various options there was not a profitable proposal which involved keeping the store open."

He said the union had secured jobs for all its members who wanted to remain within the company.