A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested by Suffolk Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in Newmarket as police clamp down on youth antisocial behaviour.

On Friday Suffolk Police arrested two youths outside near McColl's in St Mary's Square.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of public order offences, assault and possession of cannabis.

And a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station and released under investigation.

The arrests come after police stepped up patrols in response to increased antisocial behaviour in the town - caused by small groups of youths.

Police warned they will prosecute offenders and urged people to report any antisocial behaviour they see to the force.