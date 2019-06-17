Betfred, Valley Way, Newmarket (12508320)

A man has been left with serious facial injuries after being attacked with a metal sign outside a Newmarket betting shop.

Two men, aged 21 and 35, man were assaulted by two members of a gang of four men outside the Betfred in Valley Way on Saturday at about 9.30pm

A woman who was driving past saw the incident and urged them to stop, which they did, and then fled the scene, Suffolk Police said.

During the attack the 21 year old sustained deep cuts to his head and face which it is believed will leave permanent scarring.

The 32 year old suffered minor cuts during an attack with a screwdriver.

Police enquires are ongoing into the incident which police are treating as an unprovoked assault.

They have released descriptions of two men. The first is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6'2" and is described as of an athletic build. He was wearing a black and red checked top, with a hood, and light blue jeans, and was wearing gloves.

The second man was also white, tall, and athletically built. He was wearing a yellow and black jacket, and also had gloves on.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID by providing an online update via the constabulary website, quoting crime number 37/34491/19 or phone police on 101.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form."