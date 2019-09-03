Two men dead after car crashes into a tree just outside Newmarket

Two men have died after a car crashed into a tree in the early hours of today just outside Newmarket.

Suffolk Police were called at about 2.50am to reports a vehicle had been discovered in a ditch in Dullingham Road.

Police found a Volvo S40 had crashed into a tree and was sitting almost vertically in the ditch.

Dullingham Road has been closed after a crash (16078656)

Two men were found dead inside the car. Their next of kin have been informed.

Fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene and the road remains closed while a collision investigation takes place.

A police spokesman said: "Any witnesses, or anyone who believes they may have seen a car matching the description driving in the Newmarket area either last night, or in the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting CAD 36 of 3 September."

A East of England Ambulance Trust spokesman said they had sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle to the scene.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, two men had died at the scene," the spokesman said.