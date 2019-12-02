Two men arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Newmarket released under investigation

Two men arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Newmarket have been released under investigation.

Suffolk Police said a woman in her 20s was approached in Kingston Passage and then raped between 3.30am and 4am yesterday.

The two men aged 21 and 27, who were unknown by the woman, were arrested on suspicion of rape and taken to Bury St Edmunds police station where they were questioned.

Kingston Passage, Newmarket (23158804)

They have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and the public can expect to see reassurance patrols conducted in the area over the coming days.

Kingston Passage, Newmarket (23158756)

"Anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/72481/19"

