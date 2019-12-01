Two men have been arrested in connection with a rape investigation in Newmarket.

Suffolk Police say the incident occurred in the vicinity of Kingston Passage and Sun Lane between 3.30am and 4am this morning (Sunday, December 1).

The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was approached by two unknown males who then raped her. She is now being supported by specialist trained officers.

Two menhave been arrest ed by police in connection with a rape in Newmarket (23064414)

Detectives have been undertaking enquiries and a police scene remains in place while an investigation is carried out.

Two men, a 20-year-old and a 27-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were due be questioned.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information to contact them by phone on 101 quoting crime reference: 37/72481/19, via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

