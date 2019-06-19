Two men arrested after Newmarket nightclub attack

Wellington Street traffic light signalling box Picture: Suffolk Police (12653439)

Police have arrested two people after a man was attacked at a Newmarket nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

At about 2.20am Suffolk Police were called to Sun Lane's Unique nighclub to reports a man had been assaulted - suffering a cut lip and injuries to his nose.

The two attackers were seen running away from the scene, and then reported to have damaged an traffic light control box on the corner of Wellington Street.

This stopped the pedestrian crossing across the High Street, between Sun Lane and Wellington Street, from working.

After a police footchase a 20-year-old man from east Cambridgeshire on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

A 21-year-old man from Newmarket was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Both men were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning. The pair were released under investigation.