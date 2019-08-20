Two men and teenage boy arrested after police officer punched in Newmarket

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he punched a police officer in the face moments after smashing through the windows of a vehicle in Newmarket.

In the early hours of Sunday Suffolk Police were called to reports of criminal damage in Rayes Lane.

At about 1.35am a man in his 20s was with his vehicle when a gang of three smashed through its windows.

When police arrived an officer was then punched in the face by a 21-year-old man.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle, assaulting a police officer, money laundering and possession of a Class B drug.

Another man, 26, and a 15-year-old boy were also taken into police custody.

The 26 year old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a Class A drug.

The 15 year old was arrested on suspicion criminal damage and assault.

The gang were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station and were all released on bail and are due to return on September 5.

A spokesman for the police force said he was "well on the road to recovery".