Two teenagers has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed twice near a Newmarket convenience store.

The teenager was stabbed in the back and bum near the Co-op in Elizabeth Avenue yesterday at about 7.30pm.

The boy then struggled to make his way to the nearby convenience store, where he asked for help.

Steve Smith, the acting area manager for Co-op, praised the response of his staff and customers who applied first aid to the teenager, who was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

"Colleagues was absolutely amazing and with customers managed to offer minor first aid to support them and stem the bleeding from his back and bum," he said.

Shortly after the stabbing a hooded gang are reported to have been outside the store.

CID detectives were at the scene last night and shut Elizabeth Avenue as they investigated the stabbing.

The teenager remains at the Hills Road hospital, and Suffolk Police said he was in a stable condition and his injuries were not life threatening.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Newmarket, have been arrested on suspicion wounding with intent to cause of grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they currently remain.

Detective Inspector Stephen Clarke said: "The investigation is still at an early stage but we are confident that the parties involved are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the community.

"Our officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area, while we continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward."

A police spokeman said anyone who witnessed the incident, has any dashcam footage from the area or who has any information about the incident should contact the force, quoting 37/22591/20.

