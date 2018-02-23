Trotting challenge raises more than £800 for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Young riders have raised more than £800 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance by taking part in a special riding challenge at the National Heritage centre for Horseracing at Palace House in Newmarket.

The idea for the fund-raiser came from Soham Pony Club and those who took part included members and other local riders.

Samantha Huggan with young riders Charlotte Rule, left, riding Mr Chips and Abigail Kluckow.

The trotting pole challenge held on Wednesday involved the youngsters, who were all aged 13 and under, trotting their ponies over a set number of poles in a set time.

Samantha Huggan, who teaches riding at the Soham club and was one of the organisers of the event, said: “We had nearly 20 riders taking part and we are delighted to have raised so much money for the air ambulance.”

The event took place in the outdoor arena at Palace House, which could soon be the base for a new riding club.

“We are in the process of setting up a new club called Riding Riders and we have been given the go-ahead by Palace House to have our base there,” said Samantha. The riders plans to present a cheque to the EAAA when all their sponsorship money is collected.