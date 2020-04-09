Tributes paid to eight-year-old Jay Davison of Isleham who has lost his battle with cancer

The family of eight-year-old Jay Davison have asked friends to help make a rainbow of colourful flowers to travel with him on his last journey.

The little boy who had inspired a whole community with his smile, died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital on Tuesday after more than two years of treatment for tumours in his brain and spine.

His mother Keily said that coronavirus had ruled out the funeral they had planned for their son.

“Jay has inspired us and so many others with his outlook on life, looking for the rainbow in every storm, and we want to commemorate that when we say goodbye.”

Jay Davison pictured in August last year with his family, supporters and wellwishers at Isleham's Rising Sun pub

Keily hopes everyone whose life has been touched by the story of her son’s journey, especially his friends at Isleham Primary School, will make a small brightly coloured flower to help cover a cardboard cut-out of his name which will travel with Jay to his funeral.

She said flowers could be put in a box outside the family’s home at 35 Mill Street, Isleham, by Wednesday.

Jay, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in early 2017 had undergone a regime of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy marked by highs of remission and lows of relapses.

When Keily and Jay’s father Martin were told that the NHS had done all it could, family and friends embarked on a fundraising campaign to send him abroad for private treatment. It was also hoped that the money raised by supporters of ‘Jay’s Journey’ might pay for him to join a clinical trial.

But it was not to be, and as his condition deteriorated at the end of last month, Keily and Martin and Jay’s two older sisters Bryony and Teagan knew that Jay’s journey was reaching its end.

“I was sad on Monday when I realised we had planned to do our annual sunflower competition this week and with the quick deterioration we wouldn’t get to do it but our wonderful team pulled out all the stops and got all the bits for us so we could get them planted," said Keily.

“Although he won’t be here to see them grow, every time we look at them it will make us smile remembering previous year’s excitement at the fact that Jay always won and always had the tallest.”

Among tributes to Jay, was one from the organisers of the Ely Hero Awards, who marked his courage in facing up to the disease when he was the winner of the Child of Achievement award in 2018.

On their Facebook page, they said: “Jay had a long hard fight with his illness. He was an inspiration to everyone that met him, lighting up a room with his smile and spreading positivity wherever he would go

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family at this time. We will never forget him.

"Jay, you will always be our Ely hero.”

