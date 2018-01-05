Tributes paid to business man after Australian seaplane tragedy

The businessman who died with his family in a seaplane tragedy in Australia was chief executive of the firm that supplies catering services to every Jockey Club racecourse including Newmarket.

Richard Cousins was the boss of the Compass Group which, alongside Jockey Club Racecourses, formed Jockey Club Catering and had supplied food to courses across Britain for more than a decade.

The 58-year-old executive died alongside his fiancee Emma Bowden, who was 48, her 11-year-old daughter Heather and his two sons Will, 25, and Edward, 23, on New Year’s Eve when the seaplane on which they were enjoying a sightseeing tour crashed into the Hawkesbury River in New South Wales.

The pilot, Gareth Morgan, who was 44, also perished.

Ian Renton, the Jockey Club’s regional director for Cheltenham and the south west, said: “He will be sadly missed by all who worked with him at Compass and Jockey Club Catering.”