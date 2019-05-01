Travelodge was officially opened in Bury St Edmunds by Jo Churchill MP. (9469296)

Hotel group Travelodge, which opened a new hotel in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, is ‘actively’ looking for a site in Newmarket where it can open another.

“Newmarket’s unique offering as the home of horse racing is attracting visitors from all corners of the globe and the town is growing from strength to strength,” said the company’s UK development director, Tony O’Brien.

“However the town has a shortage of great quality and good value accommodation. Therefore to meet growing consumer demand, we are actively looking for the ideal site to open our first Travelodge in Newmarket.

A new Starbucks drive thru and Travelodge have opened in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds earlier this year

“This hotel will represent an investment of £5 million for third party investors and create 20 new jobs. It will also support the local economy as Travelodge customers spend double their room rate with local businesses during their stay which equates to a multi-million annual spend.”

He made the announcement at the official opening ceremony of Bury St Edmunds Travelodge by the town’s MP Jo Churchill.

It is the company’s 579th hotel and its seventh property in Suffolk. The new hotel which is close to the town’s railway station It represents an investment of £8 million for the landlord and has created 25 new jobs.