Travellers set up camp at Newmarket Leisure Centre for second time within a month

Travellers have set up camp in at Newmarket's leisure centre for the second time within a month.

Last night a convoy of about six caravans drove into the Exning Road facility's car park at about 8pm.

A group of travellers were last at Newmarket Leisure Centre in mid-July, where they spent three days before moving to George Lambton Playing Fields in Fordham Road.

Caravans at Newmarket Leisure Centre (15295638)

Today a West Suffolk Council spokesman said: “We have this morning served them a notice to leave which is the start of the legal process to move them from the site as soon as possible.”

"We are working closely with Abbeycroft, who manage the centre on behalf of the council, on tackling this issue and reducing any impact on customers."

And Abbeycroft Leisure has stepped up security at the facility.

Alison Blackwell, development director, said: “The security presence at Newmarket Leisure Centre is purely for reassurance for all parties, so that customers and staff can be assured they can continue to use and enjoy their leisure centre."