Travellers’ rubbish still at school site in Newmarket

Rubbish from travellers is still at the former St Felix School some seven months after they left, a Newmarket man has claimed.

Gary Rimmer, who walks his dog near the school next to the George Lambton playing fields, said t rubbish on the site and in its fencing had been their since late August when travellers were evicted.

Black bin liners full of waste and loose bits of rubbish were still at the site, said Mr Rimmer, adding that he had reported it to the county council numerous times – but nothing had happened.

At the time the travellers were evicted it was estimated that the clean-up operation would cost Council Tax payers up to £10,000.

Mr Rimmer said he was ‘certain’ it was the travellers who had left the rubbish.

Many of the black bin bags have been ripped open, with their contents beginning to rot in the bushes.

“This is what we see every day. God knows what is in them,” said Mr Rimmer.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “Following concerns raised by residents we will investigate the situation further and if there is still some residual rubbish on the site we will look to get this cleared as soon as possible.”