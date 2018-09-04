Newmarket Journal

Travellers return to Newmarket school site

By Dan Barker
Published: 15:07, 04 September 2018
 | Updated: 15:09, 04 September 2018
Travellers set up camp at St Felix Middle School, Fordham Road, Newmarket (3968104)

A group of travellers stopped rush hour traffic to set up camp at a former middle school in Newmarket yesterday.

At about 4.45pm a convoy of about 15 caravans pulled off the A14 onto Fordham Road, with one vehicle blocking traffic, and then entered St Felix Middle School in Fordham Road.

Eye witnesses reported the caravans drove onto the site through open gates.

The field is currently used by pupils from Fairstead House School for sports.

Caravans at St Felix Middle School (3968099)

It is a year since a group of about 11 caravans moved onto the Suffolk County Council owned land, which left taxpayers with a clean up bill running into the tens of thousands.

A county council spokesman said: “A Suffolk County Council representative has visited the site today to review the situation. We will now be working in partnership with our Traveller Liaison Officer to ensure that the site is vacated.”

