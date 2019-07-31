Travellers leave Newmarket's George Lambton Playing Fields after 10 days at site

Travellers have left a Newmarket playing field, leaving a council to clear up the mess.

Today at about noon the group left George Lambton Playing Fields, in Fordham Road, after having spent 10 days at the site.

They left the site covered in litter, with bags full of rubbish and a gas canister also at the field.

Clear up crews from West Suffolk Council are at the site now, leaving taxpayers with the clean up bill.

Yesterday the district ordered them to leave today or face forced eviction from the site.

The council has also issued an order making it a criminal offence for the group to return within three months.

The traveller group first arrived in Newmarket on July 18, when they parked at the town's leisure centre in Exning Road.

On July 21, the group then moved to Fordham Road playing fields where about five caravans remain.

The site, which is leased to the district council by the Lambton Trust, has become a popular location for travellers and the authority has previously said it had upped security at the site.