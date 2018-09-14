Travellers ignore demands from county council to leave Newmarket site

Travellers set up camp at St Felix Middle School, Fordham Road, Newmarket (4184844)

Travellers have ignored a demand from a county council to leave a former middle school site in Newmarket where they set up camp more than a week ago.

On Monday Suffolk County Council served an eviction notice on the group which ordered they leave the St Felix Middle School site, Fordham Road, by Wednesday, but the group ignored the demand.

The county council is now seeking a court date to pursue legal action to force the group of about 15 caravans off the land.

On September 3 a convoy of caravans stopped rush hour traffic and entered the site which is currently used by pupils from Fairstead House for sport.

In August last year a group of about 11 caravans moved onto the land and left the taxpayer with a clean-up bill of more than £10,000.

Travellers set up camp at Newmarket Leisure Centre on Wednesday (4185055)

Another group of about three caravans set up camp in the town at Newmarket Leisure Centre on Wednesday.

A spokesman from West Suffolk councils, who own the leisure centre land, said: "We are aware that three caravans arrived on the site. We served them with a notice yesterday morning and we are looking to move them on from the site as swiftly as possible."

For a local authority to move travellers on they must issue a section 77 under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. If groups fail to comply with this order the council can then apply to a Magistrates' Court for a section 78 order, which requires the removal of vehicles and any occupants from the land.