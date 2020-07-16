Travellers have hit back at reports that members of their community have threatened and abused visitors to Newmarket cemetery.

They were responding to a report in last week’s Journal of a complaint made to Newmarket’s acting town council manager, Deborah Sarson, by a visitor to the cemetery who complained about a group of ‘gypsies and travellers’ including topless men who had a horse and cart they were riding around on, and were drinking alcohol and not practising social distancing.

The complaint was passed to cemetery manager Sue MacDonald at West Suffolk Council, who, in a report to town councillors said it was not a ‘one-off’ and one of many complaints of the same nature.

Newmarket's cemetery, in High Street (38578242)

One member of the travelling community, who did not wish to be named, whose father is buried in the cemetery, said she had witnessed some of what had been described but that those responsible were not members of the true travelling community and not true Romanys.

“Travellers respect the dead so much and no true traveller would have gone into a cemetery with a bare body or with alcohol,” she said.

“We do not want to be tarred with the same brush as these people who are not showing respect. They portray themselves as travellers but they’re not.”

Ricky Bull, whose 13-year-old daughter, Reanna, is buried in the cemetery echoed those sentiments.

“We are not all the same,” he said. “My wife Rose goes up there every day and has got to know a lot of the people who are there regularly. It is not true travellers who are doing this and we need to make the council aware of that.”

Town councillors are currently considering ways to make the cemetery more secure and how to properly manage vehicle access.

At a meeting earlier this month Cllr Chris O’Neill suggested investigating a lock system used by local allotment holders whereby a key could not be removed from the lock unless it

was locked. If the gate were left unlocked the key holder would lose their key.

Read more Newmarket