Exning Road, Newmarket (8047749)

Temporary traffic lights are to be in Newmarket's Exning Road for the next fortnight as engineers upgrade gas mains.

Three way lights have been set up by Cadent at the Exning Road and Tannersfield Way junction and are expected to remain in place until April 5.

The gas network operator said it is replacing old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes during the 12 day dig.

In another part of town residents are growing frustrated that their already congested Stanley Road is being used as a rat run to avoid four way traffic lights in New Cheveley Road and Ashley Road with drivers ignoring temporary access only signs.

And next week Cambridgeshire County Council is set to start road repairs on the busy A142.

As part of the county's drought damaged roads repair scheme from April 5 Stuntney Road will be closed for the weekend.

The major road re-construction will include making deep repairs which will be carried out throughout the night dependent on weather.

In order to minimise disruption, the closure will be for a weekend from 8pm on April 5 until 5.45am on April 8 opening in time for the first bus service on Monday morning.

The road will then be closed again from 8pm on April 8 for additional resurfacing work, and will re-open the following day at 5.45am.

During the closure there will be no access from Stuntney Road until the junction with Nornea Road. Stuntney will be accessible from Ely but traffic coming from Soham will be diverted.

A signed diversion route will be in place, and access to properties for local residents will be maintained.