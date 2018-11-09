Newmarket's war memorial (5325925)

Towns and villages will fall silent at 11am on Sunday as people gather at war memorials to mark the centenary of the end of World War One and remember the men whose names are engraved there.

Newmarket

In Newmarket, an Act of Remembrance will take place at the war memorial at 11am ahead of the main wreath laying which will be at 1.45pm. Afterwards, the traditional parade of representatives of local organisations will assemble and the band of Newmarket’s Air Training Corps will lead the way via the High Street to Tattersalls for a Service of Remembrance. Refreshments will be served at Newmarket Bowls Club after the service.

Mildenhall

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock will attend Mildenhall’s Service of Remembrance at the town’s war memorial on Sunday, when his 11-year-old daughter Hope will sound the last post on the bugle to signal the two-minute silence. The parade will muster in Sainsbury’s car park at 9.45am before parading to the memorial for 10am when wreaths will be laid and names of the fallen will be read.

Also in Mildenhall, parishioners will be planting hundreds of bulbs in St Mary’s Churchyard on Saturday morning to mark the centenary.

Soham

Soham Royal British Legion has moved its Act of Remembrance at the war memorial in Red Lion Square from its usual afternoon time to the morning for this year only as it was thought appropriate to hold the two-minute silence at exactly 11am to commemorate the time the guns fell silent on the Western Front in 1918. The parade, led by Soham Comrades Band will muster at the Sand Street entrance to Soham Village College by 10.45am to march to the memorial for wreath laying, the exhortation, Last Post, the silence and Reveille.

The parade will move off to St Andrew’s Church for a service which will start at about 11.40am. In the evening Soham will join more than 1,000 locations nationwide when a Beacon of Light is lit at 7pm at the Recreation Ground and Last Post sounded.

Soham's Royal British Legion launched its Poppy Appeal with a special event

On Saturday, Second World War veteran Ron Palmer will plant a Centenary Tree on the approach to the Pavilion on Soham’s Recreation Ground. The Royal British Legion has chosen a red oak (quercus rubra) to be a living memorial of the anniversary.

Exning

On Saturday evening at St Martin’s Church, Exning, Newmarket Town Band and Community Choir will feature in an evening of words and music to commemorate the Armistice and to honour the 80 villagers who lost their lives in the conflict.

Exning war memorial will be the scene at 10.50am on Sunday for a short service and wreath laying incorporating the two-minute silence. Standard bearers will include one from the village’s newly-formed Beaver group. A Service of Remembrance will take place in St Martin’s Church immediately afterwards when standards will be laid on the altar. Music will be provided by Newmarket Town Band.

At 4.30pm the church bells will be rung unmuffled in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice and a beacon will be lit marking this significant anniversary.

Villages

Dullingham and Stetchworth’s joint remembrance service which alternates between the parish churches, will this year be held at St Peter’s Church, Stetchworth, at 10.45am following a parade from the war memorial.

To mark the 100th anniversary, Dullingham-based commercial pilot Mark Robertson has compiled a book, More than Names, which is a short history of each of those listed on the memorial and in addition the names of servicemen remembered in the Churchyards at Stetchworth and Dullingham but not on the memorial. Limited to 100 copies the books are being sold on a first come first basis with all proceeds being donated to the Royal British Legion.

In Cheveley, a procession will leave the Royal British Legion at 10.35am for a service at the village war memorial and in Burwell, a wreath laying at the war memorial at 2.30pm will be followed by a Service of Remembrance at St Mary’s Church at 9.30am followed by an Act of Remembrance at the war memorial at 11am.

Mick King, Brenda Knowles and John Leitch display some of the many items on show at an exhibition of World War One memorabilia at St Andrew's Church, Freckenham. The exhibition continues until 5pm on Sunday and can be viewed after the 10.45am remembrance service at the war memorial inside the church gates when wreaths will be laid and the two-minute silence observed.

At Burwell Village College Primary School on Monday morning, the village’s vicar the Rev Dr Eleanor Williams will dedicate a new memorial in the school’s grounds to replace one which was vandalised during the summer. Children have painted rocks with the theme Remembrance, Love, Future and Pride which have been laid around the memorial for which the village Co-op has donated a new bench. The memorial also has a plaque in honour of Burwell soldier 19-year-old Pte Robbie Hayes, who was killed in action in a more recent conflict in Afghanistan in January 2010.

Fordham Royal British Legion Club’s annual ‘Poppy Bingo’ takes place tomorrow evening at 7.30pm to raise money for the Poppy Appeal. Sunday’s parade in the village assembles at the club for the short march to the War Memorial for the traditional Act of Remembrance at 11am and then on to St Peter’s Church for a service which starts at 11.15am. Services at Isleham and Snailwell will be at 10.45am and at Kennet at 3.30pm.