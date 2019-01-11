Winners ...Celebrating being graded outstanding by Ofsted are British Racing School students, back, from left: Emma Markham, Chloe Cheverton, Alana Styles and Katie McSevich, with instructors Suzy Berry, Ray O'Brien, Agnieszka Slobodzain and Anna Savage

Students and staff at Newmarket’s British Racing School have been celebrating after it was judged outstanding by government inspectors.

The grade was awarded to the Snailwell Road school by Oftsed following a four-day inspection of the facility in November and, as a result, it is the only Grade 1 Outstanding provider of its type in the Eastern Region.

The school’s chief executive Grant Harris, said he was delighted with the inspection report.

“The award of outstanding from Ofsted is nothing less than the hard working and dedicated staff here at the BRS deserve. They work tirelessly to inspire young people 365 days a year, year in year out.

“Hundreds of young people every year get their start in racing here at the BRS and go on to have long and successful careers”.

The original aim of the BRS was to provide purpose- built facilities to promote and encourage young people who had the potential to ride as professional jockeys. Since then it has become the centre of excellence for training in the racing industry, providing a wide range of different courses and training.

The five Ofsted inspectors, led by Rebecca Perry, were particularly impressed with the school’s trustees, leaders and staff, who the report said, ‘motivated and inspired’ the trainees.

“Leaders effectively target learners from hard-to-reach social groups to provide opportunities for them to enter the horseracing industry and thrive within it,” it said.

And there was praise for the students who the report said developed ‘excellent personal, social and employability skills and behave maturely and independently at a young age when living away from home’.