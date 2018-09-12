Newmarket Police and fire service open day (3927672)

A fun day hosted by Newmarket firefighters and Police was a huge success with up to 3,000 people turning up at the George Lambton playing field and raising £3,000 for fire service and police charities.

The money will be split between the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports thousands of serving and retired fire service personnel and their families in times of need, and the Care of Police Service Survivors( COPS) charity which helps the families of police officers who have died on duty to rebuild their lives.

“It exceeded our wildest expectations,” said firefighter Rick Clarke.

“We had great weather which obviously helped but we also want to thank everyone involved in organising the event and the outside companies who provided entertainment and food. We also had donations of some very generous lots for a silent auction and raffle prizes so we are very grateful.”

As well as fire service and police vehicles and stalls, there was plenty to do for young and old alike with mascots Welephant and Blaze Bear on hand on greet visitors and lead the cheers as teams of firefighters and police did battle in a tug of war before the rivalry heated up even further when players from the two services took to the field for a charity football match. Both hard-fought contests were won by the firefighters who will hold trophies presented by Godolphin for the next year.