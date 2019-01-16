Rookery Medical Centre is in Newmaret's Rookery House (6555836)

A Newmarket medical practice has retained its overall ‘good’ rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The Rookery Medical Partnership was found to provide safe, effective, caring and responsive services to its 14,100 patients across population groups including the elderly, people with long-term conditions, those experiencing poor mental health and dementia, families, children and young people, working age people and those whose circumstances could make them vulnerable.

The practice offered a wide range of services and clinics, said the report, including asthma, diabetes, weight management and minor surgery and had a comprehensive website providing a wealth of information for patients. The inspectors reported that patients found the appointment system easy to use and were able to access care when they needed it. They were treated by staff ‘with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect,’ said the report.

Other key points highlighted by the inspectors were the practice’s provision of clear and appropriate systems to safeguard people from abuse, particularly in the case of children and vulnerable adults, and weekly clinical meetings with safeguarding as a standing agenda item.

‘Staff were encouraged to to report safeguarding concerns and the information was shared with other relevant agencies,” said the inspectors.

Rookery Medical Partnership has been give a 'good' rating (6555834)

Also contributing to the practice’s ‘good’ CQC rating were its provision of advanced care clinics for patients with leg ulcers, weekly visits by GPs to patients in care homes which helped reduce admissions into Accident and Emergency and reviews on patients taking multiple prescriptions with the aim of stopping the use of unnecessary medicines and reducing side effects.

The practice was also praised for its routine reviews of the effectiveness and appropriateness of the care provided with audits at all levels and the strong focus on continuous learning and improvement of staff throughout the organisation.

Practice manager Scott Burley said: “The report is testament to the hard work of all the staff. Everyone is equally important in the chain and I am extremely pleased for the whole team.

“We are already above the national average on just about everything but we shall be continuing to work hard with the aim of achieving an ‘outstanding’ rating next time”.